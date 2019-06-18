Gold futures up Rs 124 on spot demand

Gold prices edged up by Rs 124 to Rs 33,145 per 10 gram at futures trade Tuesday on firm demand by local jewellers at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in August contracts was up by Rs 124, or 0.38 per cent, to trade at Rs 33,145 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,135 lots.

According to analysts, raising of bets by speculators at current levels mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, gold was trading 0.44 per cent up at USD 1,348.80 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)