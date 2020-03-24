Coronavirus: 32 states, UTs under complete lockdown

A total of 32 states and Union territories have declared complete lockdown so far covering 560 districts, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.

Three other states and UTs have imposed lockdowns in certain areas in their territories, covering 58 districts, and one UT has imposed closure of some activities in its jurisdiction.

"Following the central government's communication to state governments and UTs, a total of 32 states and UTs have imposed complete lockdown covering 560 districts," a government official said.

There are 28 states and eight UTs in the country.

