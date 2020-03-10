'Go corona, corona go': Ramdas Athawale's chant to shoo virus goes viral

-
A video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting 'Go corona, go corona' at a prayer meet has gone viral on social media.
The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.
The novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China's Wuhan city in December, has since spread to several countries, including India, and killed over 3,000 and shaved off several billion dollars from the world economy.
Proud moment for India. Finally we found the cure for Corona. Absolutely incredible.
Wahhh Ramdas Athawale Saab... 500 topo ki salami aapko...
