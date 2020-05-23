Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad cross 10,000-mark, 24 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad



district crossed 10,000-mark and rose to 10,001 after 277 new cases were reported on Saturday, the state health department said.

As many as 24 COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad hospitals during the day, taking the total death toll in the district to 669.

Also, 206 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the number of recovered patients in the district to 3,864.

There are 5,468 active cases here, the health department said.

Of new cases, all but five were reported from Ahmedabad city, with the civic body claiming that the number of samples taken for COVID-19 tests per week under active surveillance strategy has "significantly increased during the last two weeks compared to the previous four weeks".

Five new cases were reported from outside the city limits, taking the total number of cases in the rural region of the district to 155.

Tests per million in Ahmedabad city now stand at 9,492 as of May 23, compared to 5,344 on May 5, showing a rise of 77 per cent, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said.

In the week ending May 21, 11,320 samples were tested as against 9,410 samples in the previous week, and 7,500 in the week before, it said.

