Coronavirus: Dabbawalas suspend tiffin service till March 31

Mumbai's famed tiffin suppliers, the dabbawalas, on Thursday said they are suspending their services till March 31 in view of the situation.

Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of Mumbai Dabbawala Association on said the service will remain suspended from Friday as a precautionary measure.

Talekar said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed not to crowd on local trains to contain and hence responding to his appeal their association decided to suspend the tiffin delivery service.