JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus scare: South Delhi's Sunder Nagar market shut till March 31
Business Standard

Coronavirus: Dabbawalas suspend tiffin service till March 31

Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of Mumbai Dabbawala Association on said the service will remain suspended from Friday as a precautionary measure.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Coronavirus
Thackeray has appealed not to crowd on local trains to contain coronavirus and hence responding to his appeal their association decided to suspend the tiffin delivery service.

Mumbai's famed tiffin suppliers, the dabbawalas, on Thursday said they are suspending their services till March 31 in view of the coronavirus situation.

Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of Mumbai Dabbawala Association on said the service will remain suspended from Friday as a precautionary measure.

Talekar said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed not to crowd on local trains to contain coronavirus and hence responding to his appeal their association decided to suspend the tiffin delivery service.
First Published: Thu, March 19 2020. 13:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU