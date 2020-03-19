JUST IN
Business Standard

Coronavirus scare: South Delhi's Sunder Nagar market shut till March 31

This is the first time in its 80-year history that the market, known for jewellery, handicraft and restaurants, has been shut voluntarily

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The upscale Sunder Nagar market in South Delhi has been closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the traders' body said on Thursday, becoming the first market to shut down in the capital due to the disease which has left a person dead and sickened 10 people in the city.

"Under the current situation, we felt that it would be best to close down the market keeping in mind the safety of our members, traders, staff and also our clients who are mostly foreigners," said Komal Jain, president, Sunder Nagar Market Traders Association.
 

"We will remain closed till 31st of March and review the situation closer to the date," he said.

This is the first time in its 80-year history that the market, known for jewellery, handicraft and restaurants, has been shut voluntarily, he added.
First Published: Thu, March 19 2020. 13:14 IST

