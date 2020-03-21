Coronavirus outbreak: Goa govt imposes section 144 to ban public gathering

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at a bus stand, in Kozhikode | Photo: PTI

The government on Saturday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the state to prohibit large gatherings in order to prevent the spread of

Speaking to reporters here, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said section 144 was imposed in the morning.

The state government has also issued an order banning inter-state transport, except for the supply of essential commodities, from Saturday night onwards, he said.

Private vehicles may be allowed to enter the state only after the passengers are thoroughly screened, he added.

shares borders with Maharashtra and Karnataka, where several people have tested positive for infection.

Private events, including weddings, are also banned till further orders, the minister said.

Health authorities have imposed several restrictions at the state-run Medical College and Hospital, including suspension of visiting hours, Rane said.

The health department will issue a show-cause notice to a private hospital, which had refused to admit a patient with symptoms of infection, Rane said.

"The hospital's licence would be suspended, if it does the same thing in future," he added.

The state government has also decided to crack down on those who forward fake messages about the pandemic, the minister said, adding that cases will be registered against such offenders.

The coastal state, which witnesses a heavy footfall of foreign tourists, has not reported a single positive case of coronavirus so far.

