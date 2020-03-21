Delhi couple deboard train after after home quarantine seal found on hand

-
A couple was deboarded from a Delhi-bound Rajdhani train on Saturday after co-passengers observed a home quarantine seal on the husband's hand, the Railways said Saturday.
Officials said the Delhi-based couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad Saturday morning.
When the train reached Kazipet in Telangana at 9:45 am a co-passenger noticed the quarantine mark authorities are putting on suspected coronavirus cases on the husband's hand when he was wash his hands. Other co-passengers then informed the TTE on board the train, the national transporter said.
The train was briefly detained and the couple was taken to a hospital. The coach was completely sanitised in Kazipet and was locked, officials said.
The air conditioning was also switched off.
The train left for its destination at 11.30 am.
