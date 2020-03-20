Passenger travel ban from EU, UK: Delhi HC seeks Centre, DGCA's response

-
The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Centre and DGCA on a plea challenging the Centre's circular prohibiting travel of passengers from European Union, UK, Turkey and European free trade association member nations from March 18 onwards to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
A bench of Justices J R Midha and I S Mehta issued notice to ministries of health and home affairs and Directorate General of Civil Aviation seeking their stand on the plea.
The plea has been moved by the father of an Indian student stranded in Scotland and who is unable to return to the country.
