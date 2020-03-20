Covid-19: Delhi metro services to be closed on Sunday over 'Janata Curfew'

-
The Delhi Metro services will be closed on Sunday in view of the 'Janata curfew', officials said.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department.
In view of the 'Janata curfew' to be observed on March 22, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep its services closed, the DMRC said in a statement on Friday.
In the wake of ‘Janta Curfew’ to be observed this Sunday i.e, on 22nd March 2020, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed.
The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19. #JantaCurfew— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 20, 2020
"The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19," it said.
Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday.
In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.
