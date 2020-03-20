Covid-19: Delhi metro services to be closed on Sunday over 'Janata Curfew'

The services will be closed on Sunday in view of the 'Janata curfew', officials said.

The total number of cases in the capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department.

In view of the 'Janata curfew' to be observed on March 22, the Rail Corporation has decided to keep its services closed, the said in a statement on Friday.

In the wake of ‘Janta Curfew’ to be observed this Sunday i.e, on 22nd March 2020, has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19. #JantaCurfew — Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 20, 2020

"The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19," it said.

Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday.

In a nearly 30-minute broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.