Red Line extension nears culmination

The extension of Red Line to Ghaziabad will soon be a reality as the track has been declared ready for the inspection by metro rail safety commissioner.
The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety will inspect the 9.41 km elevated stretch from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda on February 5 after that its opening for public will be a mere formality.
This section comprises eight stations: Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River Station and New Bus Adda.
This section will be an extension of the 25.09 km-long Rithala to Dilshad Garden Line known as Red Line which has 21 stations.
"After the opening of this section the Delhi Metro network will become 336.5 kilometres long with 244 Metro stations,"A the Delhi Metro Rail Corp said.
