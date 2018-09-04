Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on physical cues

strengthened by Rs 25.50 to Rs 1,759.50 per in futures trade today on widening of holdings by traders.

Marketmen mentioned the uplift to low stock positions amid brisk demand for animal feed makers at spot markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange platform, oil cake delivery for September spurted by Rs 25.50 or 1.47 per cent to Rs 1,759.50 per quintal, with a business turnover of 61,160 lots.

In line with the general trend, the delivery of the December contract too inched down by Rupee one or 0.06 per cent to Rs 1,725.50 per quintal, showing an open interest of 48,980 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)