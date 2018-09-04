Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on physical cues

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cottonseed oil cake prices strengthened by Rs 25.50 to Rs 1,759.50 per quintal in futures trade today on widening of holdings by traders.

Marketmen mentioned the uplift to low stock positions amid brisk demand for animal feed makers at spot markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange platform, cottonseed oil cake delivery for September spurted by Rs 25.50 or 1.47 per cent to Rs 1,759.50 per quintal, with a business turnover of 61,160 lots.

In line with the general trend, the delivery of the December contract too inched down by Rupee one or 0.06 per cent to Rs 1,725.50 per quintal, showing an open interest of 48,980 lots.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 12:45 IST

