Skoda Auto India appoints Zac Hollis as director sales, service and marketing

-
ALSO READ
Skoda eyes up to 10 pc growth in 2018
Skoda Auto agrees 12 percent wage hike, averting strike threat
Unions at Volkswagen's Skoda Auto say latest wage proposal by carmaker not satisfactory
Volkswagen to invest 1 bn euros in Skoda India
Volkswagen Group to invest 1 bn euros in Skoda's India expansion plan
-
Skoda Auto India Tuesday announced the appointment of Zac Hollis as Director Sales, Service and Marketing.
Hollis, who is currently head of sales China region at Skoda Auto, Czech Republic, will take charge with effect from November 1, 2018, the company said in a statement.
He will report to Skoda Auto India Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai, it added.
Hollis will replace Ashutosh Dixit, who will take on an international role within the Volkswagen (VW) Group, the company said.
His appointment comes at a time when Skoda Auto India has been entrusted to lead Volkswagen group's India 2.0 project.
In July this year, VW group had announced an investment of 1 billion euro (around Rs 7,900 crore) between 2019 and 2021 as part of its latest strategy to enhance presence in India.
Commenting on the appointment, Boparai said, "His (Hollis') experience and expertise in developing markets like China will help us immensely to implement the India 2.0 strategy for Skoda Auto India.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU