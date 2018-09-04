Skoda Auto India appoints Zac Hollis as director sales, service and marketing

Auto Tuesday announced the appointment of Zac as Director Sales,

Hollis, who is currently head of sales region at Auto, Czech Republic, will take charge with effect from November 1, 2018, the company said in a statement.

He will report to Auto Gurpratap Boparai, it added.

will replace Ashutosh Dixit, who will take on an international role within the (VW) Group, the company said.

His appointment comes at a time when Skoda Auto has been entrusted to lead group's India 2.0 project.

In July this year, VW group had announced an investment of 1 billion euro (around Rs 7,900 crore) between 2019 and 2021 as part of its latest strategy to enhance presence in India.

Commenting on the appointment, Boparai said, "His (Hollis') experience and expertise in developing markets like will help us immensely to implement the India 2.0 strategy for

