Crude palm oil futures gain on firm demand

Crude palm prices went up by 1.01 per cent to Rs 606.80 per 10 kg in futures trade today as speculators widened their positions amid firm demand at the spot market.

Besides, a positive trend in overseas markets supported the upmove.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude palm for delivery in this month rose by Rs 6.10, or 1.01 per cent, to Rs 606.80 per 10 kg in a business turnover of 656 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in October went up by Rs 5.40, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 610 per 10 kg in 195 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by participants amid pick-up in spot demand against tight stock position on restricted supplies from overseas markets kept prices higher.

