Mustard seed futures advance on spot sentiment

seed prices rose by Rs 16 to Rs 4,092 per in futures trade today as traders enlarged bets buoyed by upbeat physical markets lead.

Marketmen said, rising prices at the spot markets due to pause in supplies against pick-up in demand for oil mills, mainly led an upsurge in seed futures prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange counter, seed delivery for October marked up by Rs 16 or 0.39 per cent to Rs 4,092 per quintal, showing an open interest of 40,690 lots.

The delivery for September moved up by Rs 13 or 0.32 per cent to Rs 4,014 per quintal, with an open interest of 59,500 lots.

