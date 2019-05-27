French police arrest suspect over Lyon explosion

have arrested a suspect over an explosion in the heart of the southeastern city of last week which injured 13 people, said Monday.

Police had been hunting for a man seen cycling near the scene of the blast who was wearing a green T-shirt and shorts, and a carrying a dark rucksack.

"A suspect has been arrested," Castaner wrote on The prosecutor's office, which has jurisdiction over terrorist investigations in France, confirmed that the man, a 24-year-old arrested in Lyon, is the suspected bomber.

He had been the target of an extensive manhunt since Friday night when an filled with screws and ball bearings was placed in front of a bakery near the corner of two crowded pedestrian streets in the historic centre of

Police circulated photos of the suspect on Twitter, leading to "several dozen" calls from people with information.

Sources close to the investigation suspected the explosive was acetone peroxide, or APEX, a volatile compound used in the deadly attacks on November 13, 2015.

Investigators recovered small screws, ball bearings and batteries along with a printed circuit and a Officials later said the charge was relatively weak.

Thirteen people were wounded in the blast - eight women, four men and a 10-year-old girl - of whom 11 needed hospital treatment.

None of their are believed to be life-threatening, but authorities said some needed to remove shrapnel.

has been on high alert following a wave of deadly jihadist terror attacks since 2015 which have killed more than 250 people.

The Islamic State group has been behind many of the attacks, though no one has claimed responsibility for the blast.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)