Country wants only a PM, not 'chaiwala or chowkidaar': BSP chief Mayawati

The BSP chief said the BJP government is a sinking ship

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati. Photo: PTI

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said the country will not be "deceived" by "dual characters" any more and it now wants only a PM, not a "chaiwala or chowkidaar".

"The country has already seen a number of leaders in form of sevak (servant), mukhya sevak (chief servant), chaiwala (tea vendor) and chowkidaar (watchman), who indulge in misleading the people. But, the country now needs a pure Prime Minister who can run the country in accordance with welfare spirit of the Constitution...The public has already been fooled by people of dual character, and will not be fooled any more," she said at a press conference here

The BSP chief said the BJP government is a sinking ship.

"The boat of Narendra Modi government is sinking, and everyone knows this. The biggest example of of this is that the RSS is also deserting them (Modi government). I cannot spot them (RSS workes) anywhere in the election doing hard work (for the BJP) with their 'jholaa' (bags) thanks to the non-fulfilment of promises and the intense resentment of the people. As a result of this, Modi is sweating.
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 12:31 IST

