JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Only 23 people availed education loan under Delhi govt's scheme in 2018-19: Outcome budget

Body found with throat slit in Delhi
Business Standard

Couple found dead, suicide suspected

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A man and a woman were found dead in Girgaum area of South Mumbai Friday with police suspecting that it is a case of suicide by a couple.

The two were found in unconscious state near Mafatlal Bath swimming pool Friday morning.

Alerted by locals, police took them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they had consumed a pesticide, said an official of Marine Drive police station.

There were no external injuries on both the bodies, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Police were trying to ascertain the couple's identity, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 23:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU