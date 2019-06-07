Couple found dead, suicide suspected

-
ALSO READ
Coastal road promenade to overshadow Marine Drive walkway
To highlight farm woes, man jumps into Mantralaya safety net
Man dies while cleaning BMC water pipeline in south Mumbai
3 workers run over by train on rail track in Maharashtra
CGST employee jumps off 30th floor of WTC tower in Mumbai
-
A man and a woman were found dead in Girgaum area of South Mumbai Friday with police suspecting that it is a case of suicide by a couple.
The two were found in unconscious state near Mafatlal Bath swimming pool Friday morning.
Alerted by locals, police took them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.
Preliminary investigation revealed that they had consumed a pesticide, said an official of Marine Drive police station.
There were no external injuries on both the bodies, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.
Police were trying to ascertain the couple's identity, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU