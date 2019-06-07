Couple found dead, suicide suspected

A man and a woman were found dead in Girgaum area of South Friday with police suspecting that it is a case of suicide by a couple.

The two were found in unconscious state near Mafatlal swimming pool Friday morning.

Alerted by locals, police took them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they had consumed a pesticide, said an of station.

There were no external injuries on both the bodies, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Police were trying to ascertain the couple's identity, he added.

