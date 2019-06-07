Man arrested for making lewd gestures at woman on Delhi Metro

A man has been arrested for allegedly making lewd gestures at a woman on a Metro train, police said Friday.

A woman from south complained to the that a man made objectionable gestures at her while she was travelling on the metro on Thursday. The incident happened when the train was between metro stations, police said.

The man was identified through CCTV footage from inside the train and was arrested following a tip off, Public Relations said.

He has been identified as Nitin, a resident of district in Haryana, Bokan added.

During interrogation, he has confessed of a similar incident previously as well, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)