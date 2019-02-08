Couple killed as avalanche strikes Anantnag house, children rescued

A couple died after getting caught under an avalanche but the rescue teams managed to pull out their two children alive in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Friday.

A snowslide struck the house of at Sonabrari-Magam in Kokernag area of the district on Thursday evening, a said.

He said all the four members of the family were trapped under the snowslide and a rescue operation was launched immediately.

"The rescuers were able to pull out the two children alive from the snow but their parents could not be saved," the said.

He said bodies of Qureshi and his wife were retrieved later.

Heavy snowfall across over the past two days has triggered avalanches at many places in the hilly areas of the valley.

The authorities have issued an avalanche warning for 16 of the 22 districts in the state.

