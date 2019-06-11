Court awards 10 yrs of rigorous imprisonment to father-son duo in dowry death case

A local court here Tuesday awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to a father-son duo in connection with a dowry-death case of 2017 in district.

Additional District and (II) Kameshwar Nath Rai found the duo, identified as and his son Nagendra Kumar, guilty of murdering Rinky Devi for not fulfilling their demands and awarded the sentence.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them, failing which they would have to serve an additional three months in jail.

said that as per the FIR, Rinky Devi was poisoned to death by her husband Nagendra Kumar, and mother-in-law on April 19, 2017 in Lohda village of station for her failure to fulfil their demands.

The victim's father, Naresh Prajapat, had lodged an FIR against the three in this connection.

The court declared as an absconder and proceeded against the two accused persons in the case, Kumar said.

