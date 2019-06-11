Farmers warned against putting up electric fence

: In a crackdown on illegal high-voltage which caused electrouction of wild animals, officials Tuesday warned of stern action against those found violating rules to protect their crops.

Erode C Kathivaran directed farmers to remove the electric fences failing which severe criminal action would be taken against them.

In a press release, the said he had learnt that some farmers were erecting high-voltage electric fences around their lands to scare the animals especially elephants to protect the crops.

However, in recent days elephants were electrocuted when they came into contact with the put up illegally, he added.

Similar incidents of wild animals falling victims to electric fences have been reported in neighbouring and districts.

