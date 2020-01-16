JUST IN
Tihar authorities asked to report on status of Nirbhaya convicts' execution

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora passed the directions after jail authorities informed that they have written to the Delhi government on the issue of scheduled execution on January 22

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court Thursday directed Tihar jail authorities to file a proper report by Friday about the status of scheduled execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora passed the directions after jail authorities informed that they have written to the Delhi government on the issue of scheduled execution on January 22 in view of pending remedies of the accused.
