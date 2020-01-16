JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kerala govt should have informed me before moving SC against CAA: Governor
Business Standard

UP: 33 charged for provoking children to pelt stones amid anti-CAA violence

The accused were found to have provoked minors to throw stones during the clashes with police, the official claimed, adding that all the 33 accused were earlier charged under various sections of IPC

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Anti-caa protests
Footwears of protesters demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after Friday prayers in Gorakhpur, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 | Photo: PTI

The SIT probing the anti-CAA violence in Uttar Pradesh has charged 33 arrested people for provoking children to pelt stones during the protests here against the amended law.

According to an official, an additional charge under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, has been imposed on 33 people who were arrested earlier for allegedly indulging in violence during the clashes that broke out here on December 20 last year during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Law.

The section was added after receiving permission from Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravikant Yadav.

The accused were found to have provoked minors to throw stones during the clashes with police, the official claimed, adding that all the 33 accused were earlier charged under various sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, 35 of the 46 people from whom the government had sought replies for their alleged involvement in arson and loss of public property during the protests have denied their participation in the incidents.

According to Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh, notices were issued to 46 people in connection with damage to property on the basis of cases registered against them. While 19 people were sent notices for recovery of fines by the Kotwali police station, the Civil Lines police station sent such notices to 27 people.
First Published: Thu, January 16 2020. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU