Court takes cognisance of complaint against Kamal Haasan for 'Godse first Hindu extremist' remark

A Thursday took cognisance of a complaint against for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by terming Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi, a "Hindu extremist".

posted the matter for August 2 when the statement of complainant will be recorded.

The complainant has sought Haasan's prosecution for alleged offences punishable under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, language etc) and 295-A (outrage religious feelings by insulting religion etc).

The offences are punishable with three-year imprisonment or fine, or both.

