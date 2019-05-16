Court takes cognisance of complaint against Kamal Haasan for 'Godse first Hindu extremist' remark

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court Thursday took cognisance of a complaint against actor-politician Kamal Haasan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by terming Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi, a "Hindu extremist".

Metropolitan Magistrate Sumeet Anand posted the matter for August 2 when the statement of complainant Vishnu Gupta will be recorded.

The complainant has sought Haasan's prosecution for alleged offences punishable under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, language etc) and 295-A (outrage religious feelings by insulting religion etc).

The offences are punishable with three-year imprisonment or fine, or both.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 16:26 IST

