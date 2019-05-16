East Bengal rope in Tondomba from NEROCA for 4 years

I-League runners-up Quess East Bengal FC has signed central midfielder Naorem Tondomba Singh from NEROCA FC for a period of four years.
"In line with head coach Alejandro Menendez's special eye for young talent and in line with the long term vision of QEBFC, Tondomba joins QEBFC on a permanent transfer for a period of 4 years," the club announced Thursday.
"The hardworking midfielder had a strong season with NEROCA FC. Tondomba looks forward to further develop himself in QEBFC and help the club win more silverware and accolades," it added.
In a process of team rebuilding, East Bengal have already renewed contracts with midfielder Lalrindika Ralte, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Spanish defender Borja Gomez.
The red-and-gold brigade are eyeing to be part of the Indian Super League next season if the terms are financially acceptable.
