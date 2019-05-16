Atomic Minerals Directorate to set up national 'core' library

The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) would be setting up a national 'core' library here giving an opportunity to students and researchers to have first-hand idea of minerals in drilled core, its M B Verma said Wednesday.

Addressing an event marking the commemoration of 70 years of exploration and research by the AMD, Verma said the upcoming facility would have preserved samples for future research to be undertaken by researchers.

"We are opening a national 'core' library where core will be available and core will be scanned and people can see the samples and study it and they can have first-hand idea," he said.

Another of later told reporters the objective is to preserve the core (which is in cylindrical block, part of rock material brought out from earth after drilling) - for researchers, university students or anybody who is interested for future study.

The Geological Survey of (GSI) already has such a 'core' library and for it would be the first 'core' library, the said, adding that the library is likely to come up by this year-end.

We will be keeping different cores like Cuddapah Basin core at this 'core' library. One can see and analyse the reasons of difference in mineralised and non-mineralised core," he explained.

"These cores will be preserved, marking like from which place and what depth and from which geological formation. In future whoever wants to research on that beforehand they will see which type of core is there and they will also see the difference between mineralised and non-mineralised core," the said.

Verma said AMD, which came into existence in July 1949, is involved in the exploration, research and augmentation of uranium, rare earth elements (REE) and other strategic minerals required for growth and development of the nation.

" has proved over three lakh tonnes of oxide resources which is a milestone of 70th year of celebration. To meet the demand of the nation, AMD is continuously involved in exploration of strategic minerals and also proved 1,174 million tonnes of beach sand resources deposits," Verma said.

"After completion of 70 years in the exploration and research we are moving ahead to prove that more and other In the northern part of Telangana state, unconformity-relateduranium deposits of Lambapur, Peddagattu, Chitrial were explored and reserves of nearly 20,000 tonnes are ready for exploitation," he said.

He further said AMD is collaborating with (ONGC), National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), GSI and many other national institutes engaged in earth sciences-related research activities.

