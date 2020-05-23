COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kerala;62 cases reported,

: Coronavirus cases continued to see a surge in Kerala with 62 people, including 49 returnees from abroad and other states, testing positive on Saturday, while more than 91,000 are under observation.

With this addition,coronavirus cases in the state have touched 794 while those under treatment are 275.

Thirteen, including seven health workers-- three from Palakkad, two each from Kannur and Kozhikode-- have been infected through contact.

While 18 of the infected have come from various countries-- UAE (9), Saudi Arabia (3), Kuwait (2), Muscat, Qatar, Maldives and Singapore (one each), 31 have come from other states-- Maharashtra (13), Tamil Nadu (12), Gujarat (2), Karnataka (2), Uttar Pradesh and Delhi (one each).

On Friday, Kerala had reported 42 cases.

With theincrease in cases causing a big worry to the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Friday said that Kerala cannot close its doors on its own people.

The increase in cases was not due to relaxations in lockdown, but because many Keralites from abroad and other states were returning,Vijayan had said.

Only three of the infected have been cured and discharged from hospital and 515 have recovered, a press release quoting Health minister K K Shailaja said.

Palakkad has 19 cases, Kannur 16, Malappuram 8, Alappuzha 5, Kozhikode, Kasaragod districts 4 cases each, Kollam 3, Kottayam 2 and Wayanad one, the release added.

Totally 88,640 people have come to the state.

According to the release, 7,303 people have arrived through airports, 1,621 through seaport, 76,608 from checkposts and 3,108 through railways.

At least 91,084 are under observation at homes or Institutionalquarantine facilities, 668 in various hospitals, including 182 admitted on Saturday.

So far, 52,771 people samples have been sent for testing of which the results of 51,045, which have been received, are negative.

Nine more regions have been broughtunder hot spot category, taking the total to 37.

Kannur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 55, followed by Malappuram and Palakkad 44 each.

