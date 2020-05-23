COVID-19: Woman dies, death toll in Maha's Amravati reaches 15

The number of COVID-19



cases in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 151 on Saturday, while the death toll touched 15 after a 56-year-old woman died late Friday night, a district official said.

The woman, a resident of Al Hilal Colony, had tested positive for the virus on May 21 and was undergoing treatment since, he said.

"Six new cases detected on Saturday took the COVID-19 tally in Amravati to 151. It includes a father-son duo (aged 75 and 52) from Masanganj and Ratanganj, a renowned lawyer (aged 52) from Hazrat Bilalnagar locality and a 28-year-old community health officer at COVID Hospital here who was institutionally quarantined after his 10-day service at the facility," the official said.

The district reported its first case on April 4, its 50th on May 2, the 100th on May 16 and 150th on Saturday.

