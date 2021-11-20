Kerala reports 6,075 fresh Covid-19 cases, 32 more fatalities

-
Kerala logged 6,075 fresh COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths on Saturday, taking the total caseload to 50,95,924 and the toll to 37,299.
Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases-- 949, followed by Ernakulam with 835 and Kollam with 772.
Recoveries numbered 6,061, taking the total cured in the state to 49,96,878, the health department said in a release.
Active cases stood at 61,114, out of which only 6.8 per cent have been hospitalised, it said.
Out of those found infected today, 24 reached the state from outside while 5,686 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 330 are yet to be traced.
Thirty five health workers were also among the infected.
A total of 60,437 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies in Kerala have a weekly infection population ratio above 10 per cent.
There are 1,92,854 persons under observation in the state, out of which 5,162 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
