Priyanka makes political debut in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Marking her political debut ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the Lucknow airport Monday afternoon to a rousing reception by party leaders and workers.

Accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and in-charge of the western region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, a beaming Priyanka Gandhi waved at partymen jostling for a glimpse of her.

As her 'rath' rolled on, it was a selfie galore with enthusiastic partymen taking vantage positions to click prized photographs for posterity.

When the trio embarked on a roughly 25-km-long roadshow through major thoroughfares of the state capital, rose petals were sprinkled and marigold garlands showered at their cavalcade.

A day before her maiden visit to the state as Congress general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi said she hopes to start a "new kind of politics" in which everyone will be a stakeholder.

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 13:35 IST

