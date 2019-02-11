Priyanka makes political debut in UP

Marking her political debut ahead of polls, arrived at the afternoon to a rousing reception by party leaders and workers.

Accompanied by and in-charge of the western region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, a beaming waved at partymen jostling for a glimpse of her.

As her 'rath' rolled on, it was a selfie galore with enthusiastic partymen taking vantage positions to click prized photographs for posterity.

When the trio embarked on a roughly 25-km-long roadshow through major thoroughfares of the state capital, rose petals were sprinkled and marigold garlands showered at their cavalcade.

A day before her maiden visit to the state as in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh, said she hopes to start a "new kind of politics" in which everyone will be a stakeholder.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)