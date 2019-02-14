'Cowardly terror attack in J-K will be avenged in all way possible' : Rijiju

Thursday said the "cowardly" terror attack in will not go unpunished and it will be avenged in "all way possible".

Rijiju's statement came hours after at least 30 CRPF personnel were killed in district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in.

This is one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.

"We will definitely give befitting response to this cowardly attack. It will not go unpunished. We will avenge in all way possible," Rijiju, of state for home, said in a tweet.

More than 2,500 personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the at Latoomode in Awantipora.

Police said the terrorist driving the suicide vehicle was from Kakapora in who joined the in 2018.

