Rajasthan Royals rope in Alcis Sports as merchandise partner

League franchise roped in sportswear brand Sports as their official multi-year kitting & merchandise partner.

Speaking of the partnership, Ranjit Barthakur, executive chairman, said,"We are delighted to welcome Sports to the family as our official Kitting & Merchandise Partner. This collaboration marks a beginning of a new journey to strengthen the merchandising arm of the Rajasthan Royals, not just for its players but also its valuable fans."



Commenting on the partnership, Royals Brand said:" brings in a dash of freshness to the brand and stands for everything that clearly defines the attributes of our brand; young, styled with innovation, aspirational and consistent.

"We are very excited about this association and hope to have an exciting journey with Alcis this IPL."



Roshan Baid, MD, Alcis Sports, said:"We are really happy to be associated with Rajasthan Royals, which has consistently been one of the most exciting teams of the League.

"We will be providing kits to the Rajasthan Royals team as well as creating merchandise for its fans which will bring greater connect between the team and its fans. We pride ourselves on being a high-quality performance wear brand and the entire Rajasthan Royals range is equipped with the latest features and technology that has to offer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)