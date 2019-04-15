CPI(M) to approach EC over alleged large scale manipulation during LS polls

JUST IN
Large scale manipulation of polls in the first phase of voting, especially in West Bengal and Tripura has raised huge question marks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the party will approach the Election Commission Monday over alleged "large scale manipulation" during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, especially in West Bengal and Tripura.

"Large scale manipulation of polls in the first phase of voting, especially in West Bengal and Tripura has raised huge question marks. We are going to meet the Election Commission today in this regard," he tweeted.
 

While Bengal will go to polls in seven phases, one of which has been completed on April 11. In Tripura while one phase has been completed on April 11, it will again go to polls on April 18 in the second phase.
First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 15:10 IST

