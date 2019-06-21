Fire breaks out at under-construction Navy warship, one dead

-
A major fire broke out at an under-construction warship of the Navy at Mazgaon Dockyard here Friday evening in which one person was killed, an official said.
"Under-construction warship 'Visakhapatnam' caught fire at 5.44 pm. The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship," chief of the city fire brigade P S Rahangdale had said earlier.
"Fire is confined to second and third deck of the warship. Fire-fighting operation is underway along with Dockyard fire-fighters. Smoke has spread in the warship," Rahangdale said.
A defence official said one person, who was trapped inside, was dead.
"Bajendra Kumar (23) was brought dead to the hospital," the Chief Medical officer of state-run JJ hospital said.
