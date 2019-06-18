CPWD to reconstruct Women Police Training Centre in Myanmar

The CPWD, the prime construction agency of the Indian government, will reconstruct the in Myanmar's Yamethin at a cost of Rs 280 crore, an aware of the matter has said.

According to the (CPWD), a team of engineers recently visited Yamethin for site inspection.

The said the agency had prepared a detailed project report (DPR), which had been submitted to the Centre.

The existing building of the in Yamethin was built long ago, he added.

"The will reconstruct the with all modern facilities. The project will be executed at a cost of Rs 280 crore. It is expected to be completed in 36 months," the said.

The new building will have the capacity to simultaneously impart training to five batches of 200 women personnel each, he added.

"The project will be executed in two phases. The DPR has been submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs," the official said.

The is the biggest construction agency of the Indian and it looks after the maintenance of central buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders, among others.

It also carries out projects in foreign as part of friendship programmes with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)