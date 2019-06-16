New rural development ministry office to come up

The Union has decided to make a new headquarters for the here, which will also house offices of other related departments and organisations.

The move aims to have a single operations centre for planning and implementation of rural development schemes.

The (CPWD) was assigned the responsibility to build the ministry's office -- 'Grameen Vikas Bhavan' -- at the Kasturba Gandhi Marg in

A 'green building' with proper arrangements for water and energy conservation, the building will not only generate 250 kilowatt of solar power, but also reuse 200 kilolitres of water everyday for gardening and cleaning purpose.

The building will also have other facilities such as a Central Health Scheme (CGHS) dispensary, bank, post office and a creche for the employees' children.

A from the said after completion of the planning work, all necessary approvals for the construction had been taken and the CPWD would begin the project in July.

The construction of the building will be completed by July 2021 with an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore. There will be a cafeteria offering regional cuisines in the basement.

Currently the 'Krishi Bhavan' -- the headquarters of the and Farmers' Welfare -- houses the offices of of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, along with offices of other departments of the Centre.

The CPWD recently completed work on the of Environment, and before that it made 'Jawahar Bhavan' for the

The building will also have offices for ministers and officials to fast-track formulation and implementation of rural development schemes.

To be built following international standards on an area of around 14 thousand square metres, the building will also have meeting rooms and a grand auditorium for conferences.

The walls of the nine-storey building will display the rich cultural heritage and daily life in villages.

