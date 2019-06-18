ATK sign Fiji striker Roy Krishna

Former champions on Tuesday unveiled Fijian forward as their first International signing for the next season.

Krishna last played as a striker for Wellington in the A-League, a professional men's league in and is also the national team.

"He is a prolific striker with leadership skills under his belt. He will add attack and variety to the team and his confidence will give an edge. I am very happy to have him in ATK," said in a statement.

Krishna scored 19 goals in 27 matches in the 2018-19 season for Wellington and is considered one of the best strikers in the history of the club and A-League. He is an equal asset as a

Krishna started his career with side Waitakere United from Fijian local outfit Labasa FC in January 2008.

He started playing for Wellington in 2014.

In 2018-2019 A-League season, Krishna won the golden boot and was also awarded the Johnny Warren medal for his performances.

