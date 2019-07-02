Crane operator dies as girder falls on him in Hyderabad

In a freak incident, a 45-year-old crane operator died here Tuesday when the load fell on him, after he jumped out of the cabin, police said.

Gurpreet Singh (45) jumped out of his cabin after the machine started tilting and started running away from it, but the girder fell on him, they said.

The crane, used for flyover construction work at Shaikpet, was loosely fixed on the ground, they added.

Hyderabad Mayor B Rammohan announced an ex gratia of Rs 13 lakh to the kin of the deceased, who hailed from Punjab.

