JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Agri-warehousing cos seek GST waiver ahead of Union Budget

CSIR-CMERI develops technology for quality drinking water
Business Standard

Crane operator dies as girder falls on him in Hyderabad

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

In a freak incident, a 45-year-old crane operator died here Tuesday when the load fell on him, after he jumped out of the cabin, police said.

Gurpreet Singh (45) jumped out of his cabin after the machine started tilting and started running away from it, but the girder fell on him, they said.

The crane, used for flyover construction work at Shaikpet, was loosely fixed on the ground, they added.

Hyderabad Mayor B Rammohan announced an ex gratia of Rs 13 lakh to the kin of the deceased, who hailed from Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU