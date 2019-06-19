JUST IN
Business Standard

'Credible evidence' linking Saudi crown prince to Khashoggi murder: UN expert

AFP  |  Geneva 

There is "credible evidence" linking Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, a report by an independent United Nations rights expert said Wednesday.

In her report, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard said she had "determined that there is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi Officials' individual liability, including the Crown Prince's.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 15:55 IST

