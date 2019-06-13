Criminal wanted in UP arrested in Mumbai

A 22-year-old man, wanted in at least 18 cases including those of murder and robbery in Uttar Pradesh (UP), was arrested in suburban Andheri here, police said Thursday.

Sakinaka police in Andheri Wednesday arrested Atique Mohammed, a resident of Pratapgarh in UP who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, said.

He was allegedly a member of the 'Touqir gang' and had four cases of murder, seven cases of robbery and four extortion cases among others registered against him.

To evade arrest, he was living in under a fictitious name, Afroz Shaikh, for the last few months, the said.

After Sakinaka police information about him, his antecedents were probed and he was arrested by laying a trap.

He was handed over to the police, the added.

