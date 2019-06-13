JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pakistan game will bring the best out of us, says Kohli
Business Standard

Criminal wanted in UP arrested in Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 22-year-old man, wanted in at least 18 cases including those of murder and robbery in Uttar Pradesh (UP), was arrested in suburban Andheri here, police said Thursday.

Sakinaka police in Andheri Wednesday arrested Atique Mohammed, a resident of Pratapgarh in UP who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, an official said.

He was allegedly a member of the 'Touqir gang' and had four cases of murder, seven cases of robbery and four extortion cases among others registered against him.

To evade arrest, he was living in Mumbai under a fictitious name, Afroz Shaikh, for the last few months, the police official said.

After Sakinaka police information about him, his antecedents were probed and he was arrested by laying a trap.

He was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU