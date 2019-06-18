Crocodile strays into farm in Gujarat; rescued

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Vadodara 

A huge crocodile strayed into an agricultural field at a town in Gujarat's Vadodara district, triggering panic, an official said Tuesday.

Farmer Sanjay Patel heard a dog barking near his farm in Itola village here around Monday midnight and when he went there, he was shocked to see an around 4.6 feet-long crocodile near some papaya trees in the field.

Patel immediately contacted a wildlife rescue team which rushed to the spot and caught the reptile within half- an-hour.

"The animal might have ventured into the farm from the nearby Dhadhar river which has a large number of crocodiles," a member of the rescue team said.

The rescuers later handed over the crocodile to the forest department.

The reptile was released in the Vishwamitri river here on Tuesday morning, range forest officer A A Makrani said.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 16:10 IST

