Crocodile strays into farm in Gujarat; rescued

A huge crocodile strayed into an agricultural field at a town in Gujarat's district, triggering panic, an said Tuesday.

heard a dog barking near his farm in Itola village here around Monday midnight and when he went there, he was shocked to see an around 4.6 feet-long crocodile near some papaya trees in the field.

Patel immediately contacted a wildlife rescue team which rushed to the spot and caught the reptile within half- an-hour.

"The animal might have ventured into the farm from the nearby Dhadhar river which has a large number of crocodiles," a member of the rescue team said.

The rescuers later handed over the crocodile to the forest department.

The reptile was released in the here on Tuesday morning, range forest A A Makrani said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)