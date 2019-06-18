Members raise slogans during oath-taking

Many newly-elected members on Tuesday raised slogans after concluding their oath in Lok Sabha, with some even engaging in raillery and heated exchanges, ignoring the Chair's direction to desist from it.

The presiding directed that no slogans will go on record.

While many MPs ended their oath with chants of 'Bharat mata ki jai' and Ram, from Sambhal Shafiqur objected to Vande Mataram slogan, drawing protests from members of treasury benches who demanded an apology from him.

The asked the members several times that they should not raise slogans, but in vain.

Taking a dig, asked Arun Kumar Sagar, who chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' twice, to raise the slogan "one more time".

Gandhi again repeated "one more time" after the next MP also raised the slogan of "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Kumar than retorted that he will say the slogan again if Gandhi can complete it by chanting 'Jai' following which Gandhi said "Jai Hind" and was joined by other members.

Aligarh raised a slogan, rebuffing a reminder to not do so.

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM MP from Hyderabad, chanted "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind", after members from the ruling side shouted slogans of ' Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande mataram'.

Earlier, when a member hailed Periyar, Kaliangar, Gandhi and Ambedkar, the said only the prescribed format should be taken on record.

However, some BJP members asked Revolutionary Socialist Party N K Premachandran as to why he was not objecting to raising of such slogans by opposition MPs like he did when the BJP members took oath and raised slogans on Monday.

To this, Premachandran said the has already given direction in this regard.

concluded her oath with 'Rahey, Radhye' and a phrase from shloka in praise of Lord

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)