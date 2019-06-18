Pre-monsoon showers lash parts of Rajasthan

Pre-monsoon rains lashed parts of in the past 24 hours due to the effect of Cyclone Vayu, a meteorological department said.

However, the monsoon is expected to arrive in the desert state in the first week of July, the said.

In past 24 hours, Banasthali recorded 17.2 mm of rainfall, followed by 7 mm in Sawai Madhopur, 4.1 mm in Jaipur, 2 mm in Eranpura Road and 1.1 mm in Pilani town of district, he said.

Sri Ganganagar and Barmer experienced light showers, the said.

The maximum temperature remained between 31-40 degrees Celsius in most of the cities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)