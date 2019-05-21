Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4 net up 36% at Rs 140.54 cr

Tuesday reported a 36.16 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 140.54 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted standalone net profit of Rs 103.22 crore in the same period a year ago, (CGCEL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,223.84



crore as against Rs 1,137.22 crore in the year-ago quarter, a growth of 7.62 per cent, it added.

For the fiscal ended March 31, the company's consolidated net profit was at Rs 401.39 crore as compared to Rs 323.79 crore in the previous year, a jump of 23.97 per cent.

Consolidated income for the year was at Rs 4,526.92 crore as against Rs 4,135.87 crore in the previous fiscal, it added.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share of Rs 2 for the financial year 2018-19, it added.

Commenting on the results, CGCEL said, "Electric Consumer Durables (ECD) segment has shown good results and our ongoing efforts in driving innovation..."



He further said the company's accelerated focus on cost has delivered double digit EBIT margins in lighting, in line with its objectives.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)