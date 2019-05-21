Myanmar Navy ships arrive to participate in 8th Indo-Myanmar coordinated patrol at Andaman

ships UMS TabinShweHtee and UMS Inlay have arrived at to take part in the 8th Indo- Coordinated Patrol (IMCOR), officials said Tuesday.

The CORPAT (coordinated patrol) initiative between Indian and navies is meant to address issues of terrorism, illegal fishing, drug trafficking, human trafficking, poaching and other illegal activities inimical to the interests of both the

" Ship UMS TabinShweHtee (773) and UMS Inlay (OPV-54) have arrived on May 20 for the opening ceremony of the 8th Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrol (IMCOR), at Andaman and Nicobar Command," the said in a statement.

The Myanmar delegation, led by Htein Win, Commander, Command, called on Cmde Ashutosh Ridhorkar, VSM, Commander, on Monday, it said.

"Started in March 2013, the CORPAT series has enhanced the mutual understanding and fostered improved professional interaction between the two navies for maritime interoperability," the statement said.

Myanmar ships UMS TabinShweHtee and UMS Inlay would undertake a coordinated patrol with Indian Naval Ship Saryu from May 20-28. The patrolling effort will be augmented by Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both the navies, it said.

The ships would patrol along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between the two covering a distance of approximately 725 kms over a period of four days.

The ships will also undertake joint manoeuvres and drills during the sea phase of coordinated patrol (CORPAT) prior to closing ceremony of the CORPAT onboard Myanmar Naval Ship, the statement said.

