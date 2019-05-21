Disruption of metro services: Time taken to evacuate two trains was 'very high': Delhi minister

The time taken to evacuate passengers from two trains stalled during disruption of services on the Metro's Yellow Line on Tuesday was "very high", told the DMRC in a written communication.

The also sought details of all incidents of breakdown in services of the Metro since 2011, with reasons for such disruptions, from the Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC)

A technical glitch disrupted services on the Yellow Line for at least four hours, leaving thousands of passengers stranded on the road, trapped in coaches and traffic snarls all the way from to

Trains on the line that connects in to Samaypur Badli in the city, running a distance of 49 km, stalled at 9.32 am and resumed only after 1.30 pm.

Citing the incident report of the Delhi Metro, Gahlot noted that the evacuation of two trains, the service of which began around 9.45 am, took 1.25 hours and and 1.42 hours, which he said was "very high".

"DMRC must inform the commuters about such incidents immediately through its handle so that the commuters do not panic and(they) are kept informed," the said in the written communication to the

Gahlot asked the the DMRC's managing needs to be fixed for the breakdown of services on the Yellow Line.

earlier directed Gahlot to seek a detailed report and direct the to fix responsibility for the disruption.

Gahlot said that his office and the had to get in touch with the managing of the break down.

He said such incidents must be reported to them immediately.

The were hit due to a breakdown of the overhead wire (OHE) at Sultanpur station, midway between and Delhi, leading to power supply tripping in the section, DMRC officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)