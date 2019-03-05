Cross-LoC trade on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road resumes

The cross-LoC trade on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road resumed on Tuesday after it was suspended last week following an aerial engagement between the air forces of and

As many as 70 trucks crossed the in Uri sector on the LoC as part of the barter trade between the divided parts of which takes place four days in a week from Tuesday to Friday, an said.

"Thirty-five trucks loaded with goods from Indian side went to Occupied while an equal number of trucks from the other side arrived at the today (Tuesday)," he said.

The cross-LoC trade was suspended last Wednesday when Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace in Mendhar sector, a day after the (IAF) struck in Balakote area of

The Balakote air strike was carried out as a reprisal action for the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed on February 14.

