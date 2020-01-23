CRPF jawan in Mukesh Ambani's security dies as rifle goes off accidentally

A 31-year-old commando posted outside the bungalow of Reliance Industries chairman in South Mumbai died after shooting himself accidentally, officials said on Thursday.

They said constable Botara D Rambhai, who was part of the VIP security cover provided to the billionaire, was found dead around 7 pm on Wednesday at a security post outside Ambani's 27-storey bungalow 'Antilia' off Peddar Road.

"It was a case of accidental firing. It does not appear to be a suicide," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Jain said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the jawan stumbled and fell which caused his automatic rifle to fire and he received two bullet injuries in his chest, a official said.

The commando was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment late at night, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Gamdevi police station and further probe was underway, the city police said.

The body was handed over to his family after autopsy.

The deceased hailed from Junagadh district of Gujarat and had joined the force in 2014.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is entrusted with securing Ambani under the top 'Z+' category of VIP security cover.

His wife Nita Ambani is also protected by the force under a smaller category of 'Y' cover.