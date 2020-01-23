JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi sees traffic jams as roads shut due to Republic Day dress rehearsal

There was heavy traffic congestion at Dhaula Kuan, Bhikaji Cama Place and Pragati Maidan as several roads were shut

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Car, vehicles, automobiles, traffic jam

Several parts of the national capital, especially central Delhi, witnessed heavy traffic jams due to closure of roads for full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade.

Commuters took more time to reach their destinations due to the traffic jams.

There was heavy traffic congestion at Dhaula Kuan, Bhikaji Cama Place and Pragati Maidan as several roads were shut.
First Published: Thu, January 23 2020. 12:45 IST

