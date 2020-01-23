Delhi sees traffic jams as roads shut due to Republic Day dress rehearsal

-
Several parts of the national capital, especially central Delhi, witnessed heavy traffic jams due to closure of roads for full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade.
Commuters took more time to reach their destinations due to the traffic jams.
There was heavy traffic congestion at Dhaula Kuan, Bhikaji Cama Place and Pragati Maidan as several roads were shut.
